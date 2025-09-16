Overall purchase of car decreases, but it is still pricy

The average cost to own and operate a car has fallen over the past year, but a new report finds it’ll still cost you almost $12,000 per year.

“The overall purchase price for the cars have come down a little bit as have fuel costs for the past year, and the finance charges,” AAA’s Greg Brannon says.

He admits the price to own a car remains much higher than past years but the decline from last year is good for consumers.

Brannon warns consumers, “it might be tempting to rush to the dealer for a new car when you notice a drop in ownership costs this year. However, consumers should factor in all the expenses involved before making any commitments.”