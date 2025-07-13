Over 160 still missing in central Texas as rain pauses search efforts

The search for more than 160 people still unaccounted for in flood-ravaged central Texas has been temporarily halted due to ongoing rainfall in the region.

Officials say the majority of the nearly 130 confirmed deaths occurred over the Fourth of July weekend in Kerr County, one of the areas hardest hit by the historic flooding.

A flood watch remains in effect for the county through early this evening. While the threat of heavy rain is considered minor, emergency crews are concerned that even light rainfall could trigger additional flash flooding, further complicating recovery efforts.

Authorities plan to resume search operations as soon as conditions are safe.