ATLANTA — As election wins transition into planning and governing, I offer a few suggestions and free counsel to my many friends and newly elected officials who rode that Big Blue-Nami to victory.

This sweep was historic and massive.

This was the largest partisan shift, from local to state and federal elections this century... but a misread pendulum can swing back fast.

Yes, the voters gave you a mandate, but this was as much about repudiating the current White House as it was about changing the majority in our State House.

IF election winners write thank you notes, the mailbox at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue should be flooded.

“Pretend I am on the ballot,” repeatedly said the current President, who was not actually on the ballot. Good news, sir: they took you at your word and followed direction without argument.

In 2024, former President Donald J. Trump received between 60-65 percent of the Independent vote across all seven battleground states. By 2026, he had chased away all but 15 percent of Independents.

Add to that disaffected young white men, Latinos repelled by overly aggressive immigration enforcement, centrist GOP and non-MAGA Republicans and Black men who experimented with Trump and the GOP, but came back to the Democratic Party in droves by November 2026. But an election focused on rejection is NOT an unabashed endorsement of the winner.

I wish Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, State House Speaker Carolyn Hugley, and the other down ticket Democratic Constitutional officers every success.

Georgia needs you to succeed.

There are some tough winds blowing, and we want this state to continue sailing through. You should have enough GOP support to get Medicaid expansion to the Governor’s desk for signature.

If funding can be identified for universal Pre-K, which probably means more gaming revenues, potentially not just from the Lottery, this may be the time to finally let Georgia voters decide the question of more gaming options in the Peach State.

Making community colleges and associate degrees free as well as growing the Needs Based Scholarship program may also be achievable, but new revenue sources that are voluntary (like gaming) will play much better in the suburbs and with Independents than hiking sales, property or income taxes. That new money must come from somewhere.

Team Blue, free advice for you. Have a concise, compact agenda for this first year... DELIVER on that agenda. Prove that given the reins, you can govern and keep campaign promises.

Don’t promise the moon or dive off the deep end into culture wars and social extremes that may shore up your most progressive base members.

Earn the trust of the converts and even MAGA refugees, perhaps even pick up the admiration of a few hundred thousand GOP voters who just stayed home this cycle.

MAKING REAL AND LASTING CHANGE

Yes, you now hold the reins of power, and the temptation is to see how far and fast you can go... but start out seeking to blow up the carving on Stone Mountain, or championing the rights of transgender high school athletes and that lead you so recently enjoyed can shrink or vanish by 2028.

REAL and lasting change in society comes incrementally, not fundamentally.

In 1994, Georgia voters passed a State Constitutional amendment making same sex unions illegal.

The U.S. Supreme Court effectively legalized same sex marriage nationwide 21 years later, on June 26, 2015, in a landmark 5-4 decision, Obergefell v. Hodges. And by that time, though it took too long, even the most conservative states in our nation did not wage further battle on the topic.

Georgia Republican U.S. Senator Paul Coverdell won a runoff U.S. Senate contest, and the U.S. Senate majority in 1992, in 1994 Georgia’s U.S. House delegation became majority Republican, and Newt Gingrich was elected House Speaker.

Statewide constitutional offices such as PSC and School Superintendent were also won by the GOP.

Upset wins in 2002 by former Democratic State Senator and then Governor-elect Republican Sonny Perdue and U.S. Senator and former Congressman Saxby Chambliss confirmed that no office in Georgia was out of reach for the GOP.

The State Senate became a Republican Majority in 2004, followed by the State House in 2006. Incremental changes, became lasting, and the GOP held both chambers, the Governor’s office and most Constitutional offices for 20 years.

But by 2026, the bulk of established GOP leadership had left or sought other elected offices. The Governor, LG, AG and Secretary of State were not incumbents.

Track records matter less in open contests. Governor Brian Kemp was a battle-tested and proven Governor in 2022, who had also demonstrated independence from an over-bearing White House.

Health care entrepreneur Rick Jackson had proven his mettle in the business world, but was as yet unproven in public service, and perhaps too closely linked to a troubled President in a state shifting center and left.

The political center of gravity has shifted from out-of-state areas to metro Atlanta, as nearly a third of all votes came from the core four metro counties: Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett.

Among the Top 10 counties, the GOP only carried three: Forsyth, Cherokee, and Hall.

The math for the GOP gets increasingly difficult when four counties can deliver a victory margin of several hundred thousand votes.

CELEBRATE THESE WINS, PLAN A CONCISE AGENDA TO GOVERN

High five, and celebrate the win through year’s end, but governing requires compromise, building solutions and programs for all of Georgia, not just those who voted for you, nor just those whose campaign funds made winning even possible.

The temptation will be to replace almost the entire state work force, all of whom are now practically ‘at will’ employees, with the exception of educators.

The GOP thankfully had enough former Democrats at the wheel during their coming to power (including Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal and others), that they understood the benefit of institutional memory and knoqinf where how the levers of power and state agencies function. Just because you CAN fire and replace everyone, in no way means that you should.

Think back to President Barack Obama’s mandate victory in 2008. By the mid-terms of 2010, following a hard fought Congressional battle over growing the federal government’s role in health care—the Affordable Care Act (which passed the Senate by 1 vote and the U.S. House by 7), the President would lose the U.S. House Majority, and end up with a much smaller and chastened Senate Majority.

The temptation will be to swing for the fences, but the public still gets really excited with a strong inside double, or better yet a triple-play.

Avoiding failure will play better, and each win is foundational and a stepping stone.

The at times adversarial relationship between metro cities and counties and the state should also significantly shift. The governments of Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Henry and Douglas Counties will all also now each be led by Black women.

Demographics do not guarantee unanimity, any more than they did for the gaggle of white men exiting the building, but the potential for working together and believing that you are dealing with other honest brokers should make for a better climate for collaboration.

The next Presidential contest will dominate national media coverage by early 2027, take that time to plan for 2028, to expand your wins and grow your powerbase, you will need to demonstrate capabilities to govern and deliver on campaign priorities and promises.

The Trump Administration’s list of campaign promises now more resembles an empty cupboard, offering little beyond securing the border and some elements of tax reform.

The President even promised to modernize and upgrade the FAA and air traffic control system...even that came in for a rough landing last week.

Do better, the voters are still paying attention.

Take some family time and get some rest during this holiday season; this will better prepare you to hit the ground running in January.

The winds are now at your back, try to not instantly turn them into headwinds for big battles with little real benefit to the bulk of Georgians and your voters.

Have a blessed Thanksgiving all, even in the most trying of circumstances, as Georgians and Americans we have SO MUCH to be thankful for.