New White House proposal could reshape gun regulations across the country

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House has unveiled a new set of proposals to roll back and modify several gun regulations in a move meant to strengthen Second Amendment rights.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche says the plan includes more than 30 changes.

“For too long, regulations were written without any real understanding of how firearm businesses operate; how lawful gun owners actually handle their firearms or what truly improves public safety,” Blanche said.

Blanche called the proposal the most comprehensive reform package in the history of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“We’re repealing roles that went beyond what the laws allowed. We are cutting unnecessary red tape, and we are replacing confusion with clear, straightforward language, so that everyday Americans don’t need a law degree just to understand their rights,” Blanche said.

Among the proposed changes is a repeal of a 2024 Biden administration rule meant to require firearms dealers to run background checks on buyers at gun shows.

Critics argue the move will make the country less safe, while opponents say the changes cater to gun rights activists.