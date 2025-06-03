News

New study finds people who consume cannabis regularly may struggle with heart health

Teens become ill from edibles FILE PHOTO: SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: In this photo illustration, dried cannabis flowers are displayed on April 30, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. Several teens on a field trip in California became ill from eating edible marijuana. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Consuming cannabis, whether you smoke it or drink it, can be more harmful to your health than you think according to a new report published May 28 in JAMA Cardiology.

A study at the University of California, San Francisco finds people who consume cannabis three times a week, even in edible form, lowered their cardiovascular function by half.

This increased their risk of heart disease to the level of tobacco smokers.

Researchers also found a rise in cannabis-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations by older adults who take too much cannabis to relieve pain or mental health issues.

They also can suffer anxiety or heart palpitations.

