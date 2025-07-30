New study claims children under 13 using smartphones have a higher suicide risk

VIRGINIA — A new study from the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities claims children who get a smartphone before the age of 13 have a higher suicide risk than other children.

Researchers in Virginia tracked over 100,000 smartphone users ages 18 to 24 and found those who had smartphones before the age of 13 showed much higher rates of suicidal thoughts and emotional issues.

It found girls were especially affected, with 48% of those who got phones at an early age reporting suicidal thoughts.

It also showed the impact of early smartphone use was worldwide, but that English-speaking countries reported the most severe effects.