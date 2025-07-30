News

New study claims children under 13 using smartphones have a higher suicide risk

By WSB Radio News Staff
Teens using cellphones Teens using cellphones (Gary Cassel/Pixabay)
By WSB Radio News Staff

VIRGINIA — A new study from the Journal of Human Development and Capabilities claims children who get a smartphone before the age of 13 have a higher suicide risk than other children.

Researchers in Virginia tracked over 100,000 smartphone users ages 18 to 24 and found those who had smartphones before the age of 13 showed much higher rates of suicidal thoughts and emotional issues.

It found girls were especially affected, with 48% of those who got phones at an early age reporting suicidal thoughts.

It also showed the impact of early smartphone use was worldwide, but that English-speaking countries reported the most severe effects.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!