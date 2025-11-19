New poll reveals which political party majority of Americans may support in 2026

WASHINGTON, DC — A new poll shows a significant majority of American voters are leaning towards electing Democratic candidates in next year’s midterms.

According to the latest Marist poll, when respondents were asked which party’s candidate they’re more likely to vote for in their congressional district in 2026, Democrats had a 14-point advantage over Republicans.

Findings show both parties received nearly all of their own affiliated voters’ support, but some independent voters who supported President Trump in 2024 appear to be breaking from GOP congressional candidates.