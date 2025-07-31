New ChatGPT feature aims to prevent students from using AI to cheat

ChatGPT has developed a new feature aimed at addressing concerns from educators about students using artificial intelligence to cheat on assignments. The new tool, called “Study Mode,” is designed to guide students through problems step-by-step instead of providing full, ready to submit answers.

The company behind ChatGPT says the feature acts like a virtual tutor, one who won’t let you copy your homework, a spokesperson explained.

The move comes in response to growing complaints from teachers nationwide who say students have increasingly relied on AI tools to complete their schoolwork. According to recent data, more than 7,000 students in the U.S. were caught using AI to cheat last year alone.

The Study Mode tool is now available.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story