Will Titans and Browns draft Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders? Breaking down 5 biggest questions for top 2025 QBs

PALM BEACH, Fla. — As NFL head coaches, general managers and executives canvassed the grounds of The Breakers this week, conversations to nail down free agency loose ends and draft strategy alike abounded.

Many top players have performed at pro days and/or visited teams directly since the scouting combine wrapped in early March. Scouts and coaches have convened to compare evaluation notes and watch further film. But what does it all mean for the top draft prospects?

The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns discussed their plans for the top two 2025 NFL Draft picks at the league's annual spring meeting. Here's the latest on what they're saying … and what they're not.

The Titans have the first overall pick. Does that mean they’re taking Cam Ward?

Tennessee will not yet publicly confirm this is its plan. But yes, the Titans are doing extensive homework on Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The Titans met with him at the scouting combine and visited his pro day; they held a private workout with him and they hosted him for one of their 30 possible prospect visits. They've watched his film and researched his background.

“We’ve had all of our possible [in-person] touch points,” Titans head coach Brian Callahan said. “We have a couple more hours of Zoom left to us, per league rules, and we’ll use all of those touch points that we get and feel really good about what we’ve learned and how we’ve learned it.

“He’s an impressive young man and we’re excited. But we’ve got to get through the rest of the process.”

Callahan also praised Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whom many view as the second-most highly touted prospect at the position. Sanders visited the Titans, and the team will attend his Colorado pro day on Friday.

“Our interactions with him have been really positive,” Callahan said. “I liked the way he comes across. He's confident without being over the top, which is a good thing.”

The Titans need a QB, and those two could fit the bill. But would they consider trading down instead?

First-year general manager Mike Borgonzi might as well have picked “process” as his mantra this draft cycle. Borgonzi wants his scouts to go through a Packers-style in-depth evaluation of players and he wants his decision-makers to join him in hearing any and all offers. Deep rosters of Titans brass have traveled to meet with top prospects, but Borgonzi and Co. still want to weigh the value of a franchise quarterback against the perhaps-evolving value that their pick may generate.

Are they eager to trade down? They’re not indicating that. Are they open to business?

“I think we're open to everything at this point,” Callahan said. “You do your due diligence and you weigh [whether] you feel like it’s beyond the value you thought you would ever get.

“But then you also have to look at what is a potential franchise quarterback — and if you think they’re that good and they’re that type of player, those guys, to me, are priceless.”

Do the Browns want to trade up?

In NFL business, never say never. Or as Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry said: “We’re pretty open to anything that we think can be advantageous for us.”

But also: This seems unlikely. The Browns will have the second pick of the draft and they seem high on several prospects. They're impressed with how Sanders' upbringing as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shaped his understanding of the game on and off the field. They view Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback and wide receiver, as capable of playing both ways (whether he does or not) thanks to his "elite ball skills — I don't know if there's been better, truly," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. And they don't believe Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter's stress fracture is "prohibitive of him having a long and successful career in the NFL."

So even if Ward is gone, they have options.

“I don’t know if there’s even been a trade from 2 to 1,” Berry said. “It’s pretty rare for the No. 1 overall pick to get traded. It could be part of who’s sitting at the top of the draft, and it could just be the cost. The cost of going 2 to 1 is a lot different than the cost of going 76 to 75.

“You have to weigh all that in terms of how it fits into your overall offseason plan of what you can do in the draft.”

Would the Browns seriously consider not drafting a QB?

The Browns know they need a quarterback. Team owner Jimmy Haslam made that eminently clear when he talked Monday about needing to dig the club out of the hole their Deshaun Watson acquisition left them. Watson is still technically on their roster (albeit injured reserve) and meaningfully on their payroll, and yet the Browns are already speaking in past tense about their "swing and miss" on him. So while Sanders is possible and Ward isn't wholly out of the question, don't be surprised if the Browns opt for a generational player like Carter or Hunter to elevate a talent-needy group, and then either rolling with offseason QB acquisition Kenny Pickett or a later draft pick whom they could develop.

Cleveland’s top goal should be to find a player who can star for the next five to 10 years and to find an eventual plan at quarterback. Those answers may come through two prospects rather than one.

“We’ll probably skew young, to be quite frank,” Berry said of their quarterback strategy. “That’s probably more appropriate relative to our longer-term goals.”

Has either team picked their guy?

The Titans insist that any decision three weeks out would be premature. Data points aren’t yet complete, including Colorado's pro day this Friday for Sanders and Hunter. This year’s top prospect isn’t as obvious as the Chicago Bears’ 2024 pick of Caleb Williams, whom Chicago showed public interest in long before draft week.

“It would be wrong to say there’s a leader in the clubhouse at this point,” Callahan said Monday morning. “We’re still going through the process.

“Once we make the decision, no matter what it is or who it is, we'll be thrilled to death. But I think the right thing to do is to do it the way we're doing it and make sure that you turn over all the rocks and you go through all the things that you have to go through until you get to that point.”

The Browns conceded more but not by much.

“Certainly there’s guys you know you’re circling,” Berry said. “But we want to get through this process before we make any determinations.”