Whistleblower complaint alleges DOGE uploaded all Social Security numbers to an unsecured server

(WASHINGTON) -- A whistleblower complaint filed on Tuesday alleges that the Department of Government Efficiency uploaded a copy of all federal Social Security numbers and information to an unsecured server in June, creating "enormous vulnerabilities."

The complaint, filed by Social Security Administration Chief Data Officer Chuck Borges, alleges that a live copy of the "entire country's Social Security information" is now being held by a "vulnerable cloud environment" that lacks oversight from the agency or the ability to track who is accessing the data.

Borges, who began his role at SSA in January 2025, alleges that the database of Social Security information contains all data that has been submitted through the application process for a United States Social Security card, "including the name of the applicant, place and date of birth, citizenship, race and ethnicity, parents' names and social security numbers, phone number, address, and other personal information."

"Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital healthcare and food benefits," the complaint reads, claiming the file risks "the security of over 300 million Americans' Social Security data."

A spokesperson for SSA told ABC News that the agency stores all data in safe environments and that the data mentioned in the complaint stored in a "long-standing environment used by SSA."

"Commissioner [Frank] Bisignano and the Social Security Administration take all whistleblower complaints seriously. SSA stores all personal data in secure environments that have robust safeguards in place to protect vital information," the SSA spokesperson said.

"The data referenced in the complaint is stored in a long-standing environment used by SSA and walled off from the internet. High-level career SSA officials have administrative access to this system with oversight by SSA's Information Security team. We are not aware of any compromise to this environment and remain dedicated to protecting sensitive personal data," the spokesperson said.

Borges claims he had raised concerns within the agency, "and to date has not been made aware of any remedial action."

A Navy veteran, Borges previously held positions at the General Services Administration, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Centers for Disease Control.

