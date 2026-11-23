Waymo is pausing its autonomous ride-hailing car service in San Francisco's Bay Area starting Monday morning amid high-tide and storm conditions forecast across the region for the holiday week, the company said Sunday.

The pause was set to begin Monday at 4 a.m. PT due to "severe atmospheric river forecasts, historic King Tides, and public safety advisories" in the region, according to the company.

Waymo said it was "proactively" making the decision to pause the service as San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and other city officials have asked "residents and visitors to avoid nonessential travel as the region prepares for the potential of widespread urban flooding and high coastal winds."

"We appreciate their decision," Lurie said in his own message on Sunday announcing Waymo's pause. "I know many of you have travel plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. If you can, use Monday to get your errands and holiday travel done, and don't park vehicles in flood zones."

High tide flooding will be expected on Monday through at least Thursday along the West Coast and parts of the East Coast, according to the latest forecasts.

King tides, the highest tides of the year due to the position of the moon, will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bay area.

An incoming storm on Tuesday for the Northwest will also bring rain to lower elevations and some snow to higher elevations of Washington, Oregon, and northern California.

"City departments are coordinating now and deploying resources to prepare for the storms and the King tides," Lurie said in his message.

Earlier this month, the state of California temporarily banned Waymo's autonomous vehicles from traveling on freeways following a series of incidents, including one in which three of the company's driverless cars entered an active freeway construction zone, and another in which a Waymo car attempted to pass California Highway Patrol vehicles attempting to create a blockade on Interstate 280 in the Bay Area, according to the state's Division of Motor Vehicles.

"Safety is at the foundation of everything we do," Waymo said in a statement to ABC News at the time, adding that no injuries or collisions resulted from the incidents involving its cars that were flagged by the DMV.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

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