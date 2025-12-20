US seizing another ship in the Caribbean: Sources

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is currently interdicting a sanctioned vessel off the coast of Venezuela in international waters of the Caribbean Sea, according to three U.S. officials.

No further details were available as to the name of the ship or where exactly the operation is taking place.

This is the second sanctioned vessel seized by the United States. On Dec. 10, an elite U.S. Coast Guard tactical operations team, with the support of U.S. Navy helicopters, boarded and seized The Skipper, an oil tanker sanctioned for being part of an illicit oil operation involving Venezuela.

Reuters was first to report that a second sanctioned vessel is currently being seized by the Coast Guard.

