US military is 'always an option' for Trump to acquire Greenland, White House official says

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House said Tuesday President Donald Trump and his advisers are discussing a range of options to acquire Greenland — adding "utilizing the U.S. military is always an option."

"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief’s disposal."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

