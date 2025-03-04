Trump orders a ‘pause’ of US military aid for Ukraine

Trump has directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as the U.S. president seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia.

A White House official said Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal to end the more than three-year war sparked by Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, and wants Zelenskyy “committed” to that goal.

The official added that the U.S. was “pausing and reviewing” its aid to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the assistance.