Trump orders a 'pause' of US military aid for Ukraine

By The Associated Press
Trump Zelenskyy Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, is greeted by President Donald Trump, center, as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (Ben Curtis/AP)
By The Associated Press

Trump has directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as the U.S. president seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia.

A White House official said Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal to end the more than three-year war sparked by Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, and wants Zelenskyy “committed” to that goal.

The official added that the U.S. was “pausing and reviewing” its aid to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the assistance.

