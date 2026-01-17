Trump announces tariffs on NATO allies for opposing US control of Greenland

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the NATO countries who have sent small contingents of troops to Greenland amid the White House’s push to acquire the island will be charged a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the United States starting on Feb. 1.

The tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland will then increase to 25% on June 1, until the U.S. is able to purchase Greenland, according to the president.

Greenland is a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

"This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet. These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump posted on social media.

Trump, in his post, repeated his claim that China and Russia would threaten to take Greenland if the U.S. does not. He claimed Denmark cannot protect Greenland.

“Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that!" he said in the post.

Some leaders from the targeted countries slammed Trump over his tariff threats.

"France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of Nations," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement Saturday, adding that "no intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations."

"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed. We will know how to uphold European sovereignty," Macron said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement that "Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong."

"Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes," he said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement Saturday that discussions are being had between the countries for a coordinated response.

"We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland," he said. "I will always stand up for my country, and for our allied neighbors."

Trump has said he would consider taking Greenland by force as an option to acquire the land.

Leaders from Greenland and Denmark, which governs international matters for the country, have repeatedly said Greenland is not for sale.

"It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters after meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio Wednesday.

Rasmussen called that outcome "totally unacceptable."

Several leaders from European nations, including France and Germany, have slammed Trump's rhetoric and sent military forces to Greenland this week as part of training exercises launched by the Danish military.

Trump's controversial plan to acquire Greenland has been met with disapproval on the island, where protests against the U.S. have taken place.

On Saturday, huge crowds hit the streets in Greenland lashing out at Trump over his proposal. A large crowd of protesters conducted a "Stop Trump" march through the streets of Nuuk.

Trump's proposal has also not sat well among many Americans where people and leaders across the aisle have spoken out against the idea of acquiring Greenland.

A Quinnipiac University poll found 55% of voters are opposed to the United States trying to buy Greenland, with majorities of Democratic voters (85%) and Independent voters (58%) opposed and a majority of Republican voters in support (67%).

On Friday, a bipartisan group of House members and senators traveled to Greenland and said they had "constructive" conversations with members of Denmark's parliament.

The delegation said the visit was to nurture the relationship between Denmark, Greenland and the United States and to reassure NATO partners that many members of Congress do not support any effort by the United States to acquire Greenland.

"I think it's important that it be recognized that when it comes to matters of relationships with our friends, with our allies, as we have here in Denmark, as we have in Greenland, that it is -- it is not a subject of Republicans versus Democrats. It is a recognition, again, of a strong and continuing relationship over decades," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said.

Trump's tariffs have been hit with lawsuits which have been appealed all the way the Supreme Court. It is not known when the high court will rule on the case.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.