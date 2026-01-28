National

Trump administration plans to reduce workforce at FEMA

FEMA BRIC FILE - The Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters is photographed in Washington, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WASHINGTON, DC — The Trump administration is planning to reduce the workforce at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to a court filing, unions and public interest groups allege the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees FEMA, could eliminate more than 10,000 positions in the upcoming months.

The court filing said FEMA management was directed to plan for a 50% staffing cut and highlighted a spreadsheet calling for a 15% cut in “permanent fulltime” staff, 41% in “disaster fulltime” staff and 85% in “surge workforce.”

The groups are asking the court to block DHS from imposing the 50% reduction target and prevent it from taking away FEMA’s authority not to renew the workforce.

