Tom Brady featured in first episode of new 'Card Shopping' series from Fanatics and Complex

Card collecting is taking another step toward card culture.

Complex, which has established itself as a media source for pop culture, fashion and sports, is partnering with Fanatics for a new series, "Card Shopping."

This show, hosted by Joe La Puma, comes on the heels of the popular "Sneaker Shopping" franchise, also hosted by La Puma. The first episode of "Card Shopping" features NFL quarterback legend Tom Brady as he shops at his recently acquired card franchise, Card Vault by Tom Brady.

Brady discusses his childhood collection, his biggest career moments and also looks at cards that shape his current collection.

Brady has become a face of Fanatics' dive into cards over the past couple of years. He has partnered with Fanatics in a number of ways from the "Geaux Brady" commercial that re-imagined his life if he became a baseball star instead of football legend, to running around last year's Fanatics Fest and popping up at card shops during Topps Hobby Rip Night.

Beyond Brady’s dive into the hobby, the cards on which he is featured have been some of the most highly valuable ones to ever hit the market. His 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Rookie Autograph, which is numbered to just 100 copies, has sold for millions several times over.

There have been more than 20 sales of that card in the past four years that have realized at least $1 million with the most expensive being a $3.8 million private sale in 2022, according to Card Ladder.

Brady starts the "Card Shopping" segment showing off his childhood card collection, which probably looks similar to many collectors of a certain generation: a three-ring binder that resembled a photo album with holographic MLB team stickers adorning the front.

He showed off favorite players, which included Roger Clemens, Eric Davis and other stars of that generation, keeping the junk wax-era cards in nine-pocket pages.

Of course, since the name of the series is called "Card Shopping," Brady did end up buying a card to add to his collection, but you will have to watch the premiere episode to find out.