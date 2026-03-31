Tiger Woods had 'bloodshot and glassy' eyes, 'extremely dilated' pupils after car crash: Court documents

(JUPITER ISLAND, Fla.) -- Tiger Woods told authorities that he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station and didn't realize the truck in front of him had slowed down before his rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, according to the probable cause affidavit.

No one was injured in the Friday afternoon crash, authorities said. The golfer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Two hydrocodone pills were found in Woods' pants pocket, the probable cause affidavit said.

Hydrocodone is a prescription medication intended to treat severe, chronic pain and common side effects include dizziness and drowsiness.

A deputy noticed that Woods was "sweating profusely" and his movement was "lethargic and slow," the document said.

Woods was also "extremely alert and talkative" and had "hiccups during the entire investigation," the document said.

When a deputy asked Woods to remove his sunglasses, it revealed the golfer's "bloodshot and glassy" eyes and "extremely dilated" pupils, the probable cause affidavit said.

Woods told authorities he'd had no alcohol that day, the document said. Asked if he'd had any prescription medication, the golfer replied, "I take a few," and he noted he took that medicine earlier in the morning, the document said.

Woods said he hadn't consumed any illegal substances, the document said.

A deputy walked Woods through a series of field sobriety tests, and the deputy said, "I believed that Woods normal faculties were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle," according to the document.

Woods did tell the deputy he has "a limp and his ankle seizes while walking,” and the golfer noted that “he’s had seven back surgeries and over twenty operations on his leg," the document said.

The accident unfolded when a truck pulling a small pressure-cleaning trailer was slowing to turn into a driveway, and Woods approached from behind at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

Woods tried to pass the truck but he clipped the back of the trailer, and the impact caused the golfer's SUV to tip onto the driver's side and slide along the road before coming to a stop, authorities said. Woods was able to get out of the car through the passenger side, authorities said.

The narrow, two-lane road has a 30 mph speed limit and little room for drivers to move aside, authorities said, noting that the accident could have been far more serious if there was oncoming traffic.

The breathalyzer showed no alcohol in his system, but Woods refused to take a urine test, which is used to detect drugs or medication, authorities said.

In 2021, Woods suffered serious injuries to his leg in a rollover crash in Los Angeles County, California. Authorities said the golfer was speeding when his car hit the center median, crossed into the opposite lane, hit a curb and a tree, and then rolled over several times. He showed no signs of impairment, authorities said.

ABC News' Jason Volack contributed to this report.

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