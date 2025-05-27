Thunder have T-Wolves on the brink, growing pains for Anthony Edwards and pivotal Game 4 between Knicks-Pacers

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and James Edwards react to the Oklahoma City Thunder taking a commanding 3-1 lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Next, Vince and James agree that the Thunder have a “Big 3” and unpack Anthony Edwards’ growing up in real time throughout this series.

Later, Vince and James take a look at the pivotal Game 4 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers and dissect the dialogue around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson being foul merchants.

(1:37) Thunder take commanding 3-1 lead against Timberwolves

(9:29) Thunder have a homegrown Big 3

(18:58) Anthony Edwards and the growing pains of being a young star

(26:42) Did Knicks find something repeatable for Game 4?

(34:44) Is Game 4 a must-win for Pacers?

(43:25) Should the NBA get rid of the take foul?

(44:57) Foul merchant NBA Finals?

