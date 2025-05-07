Stephen Curry to miss Game 2 against Minnesota after suffering hamstring strain in series opener

Stephen Curry will miss Game 2 of Golden State's Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves after straining his left hamstring on Tuesday.

The Warriors star headed to the locker room before halftime in Game 1 and did not return. Golden State still managed to secure a 99-88 win on the road to take a 1-0 series lead.

Curry underwent an MRI on Wednesday and is considered is on a day-to-day status as the team monitors his injury. The timeline for his returns remains unknown.

After scoring a 14-foot floater with 8:48 remaining in the second quarter, Curry could be seen grabbing his leg and signaled to be subbed out. He remained on the floor for 29 seconds before play was stopped and limped straight to the locker room.

"He's obviously crushed," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "But the guys picked him up and played a great game. And obviously were all concerned about Steph but it's part of the game."

On top of his hamstring injury, Curry was already playing with an injured thumb on his shooting hand.

Curry left the game with 13 points and 13 minutes. In his absence, Draymond Green anchored Golden States defense and forced Anthony Edwards to miss his first ten shots from the field. Green also scored 18 points and hit four three-pointers with his eight rebounds and six assists on the other end.

Former Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler, whom the Warriors acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, had a near triple-double with 20 points, 11 boards, and 11 assists. Buddy Hield also made up for Curry's absence with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Golden State sealed the second-round matchup with Minnesota after a thrilling seven-game series against a young Houston Rockets team.