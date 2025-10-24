Shots fired after vehicle 'driving erratically' attempts to back into Coast Guard base

(OAKLAND, Calif.) -- Shots were fired by law enforcement officers late Thursday after a driver failed to comply with verbal commands and attempted to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda in California, officials said.
At approximately 10:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to back into Coast Guard Base Alameda, posing a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, according to a spokesperson from the United States Coast Guard.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.