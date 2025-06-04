Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial day 19 recap: Security guard says Combs paid him $100,000 for assault video

NEW YORK — A hotel security guard on Tuesday told the jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-trafficking and racketeering trial that the rap mogul paid him $100,000 in an attempt to secure his silence and bury a video that is now the central piece of evidence in the criminal case that threatens to send him to prison for life.

In the video captured in 2016 by security cameras at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles -- and shown to the jury during the testimony of three different witnesses -- Combs is seen kicking and dragging his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Ventura, a musician who testified as the government's star witness, said she was trying to escape Combs and one of his drug-fueled orgies, called "freak-offs."

"When I chose to leave, I grabbed what I could and I got out," Ventura testified during the second week of the trial. "Sean followed me into the hallway before the elevators and grabbed me up, threw me on the ground, kicked me, [and] tried to drag me back to the room."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the case. His lawyers have said that Combs takes "full responsibility" for the domestic violence captured in the video but argue that the rap mogul has not committed the sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution alleged by federal prosecutors.

Hotel security guard Eddy Garcia testified Tuesday that Combs frantically worked to make sure the CCTV video never saw the light of day, paying $100,000 to obtain what Combs thought was the only copy of the recording.

"He was concerned this video would get out and it would ruin his career," Garcia testified. According to Garcia, Combs promised "he would take care of me" and ended up paying $100,000 in cash to the man he later referred to as "Eddy my angel."

When the video was obtained by CNN last year, the condemnation was swift and led to Combs offering a public apology, saying he was "truly sorry" for his conduct and that he "sought professional help" after the incident.

Prosecutors have argued that Combs' $100,000 payment to Garcia was a bribe and one of the underlying crimes at the heart of their allegation that the hip-hop superstar is guilty of racketeering conspiracy. They allege that Combs realized the episode could reveal years of criminal conduct and might pull back the curtain on how the mogul used his business empire to coerce women into sex, threaten them into silence, and protect his public reputation.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday when three more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

Frank Piazza, a video expert, is expected to be the first witness followed by Bryana Bongolan, who has alleged Combs threatened to kill her by dangling her over a balcony in the presence of Ventura. Bongolan made similar allegations in a civil case, which Combs has denied.

A woman being called "Jane" is expected to take the stand on Wednesday afternoon and to testify for as long as five days, according to prosecutors. Jane is expected to be the third and final alleged victim to testify against Combs.

Security guard testifies about Combs' alleged effort to bury assault video

Garcia testified Tuesday that he heard about the assault shortly after he clocked in for his shift at the InterContinental Hotel on March 5, 2016. Garcia told the jury he understood law enforcement was not contacted at the time because Ventura did not request medical or police attention.

About an hour into his shift, Garcia explained to jurors that he got an unexpected call on his work phone from Combs' assistant Kristina Khorram, who requested a copy of the security video. Despite telling her she would need to contact hotel management or get a subpoena to view the footage, Garcia testified Khorram arrived in the hotel lobby an hour later to watch the recording.

"She was asking about the video and if there was any way she could see it," he said. "She wanted to know what they were dealing with."

Garcia said he apologized and said he could not show it to her, though he testified he warned her, "Off the record: it's bad."

That evening, Garcia testified he once again received a call on his personal cell from Khorram. He told the jury within seconds, a noticeably "nervous" Combs came on the other end of the line, trying to explain his actions.

"He asked me if I knew who he was. I said yes," Garcia said. "Mr. Combs sounded very nervous. Just was talking really fast. Was just saying that he had a little too much to drink and that I knew how things was with women when one thing led to another."

Garcia testified, "He stated that I sounded like a good guy, that I sounded like I wanted to help, that something like this could ruin him. He was concerned this video would get out and it would ruin his career."

He said he also remembered Combs telling him, "he would take care of me." After Garcia informed Combs that he would accept $100,000 in exchange for the video, Garcia testified that Combs "sounded excited" and "referred to me as 'Eddy my angel.'"

"He wanted the video as soon as possible," Garcia told the court. He explained he was then given an address about a 20-minute drive from the InterContinental Hotel, where he was to make the trade.

Security guard recounts getting $100,000 in cash from Combs

Once he got to the designated location with a thumb drive containing what he said was the only copy of the video, Garcia told the court that someone who introduced himself as Combs' bodyguard brought him up to an apartment. He testified he recalled seeing Combs "smiling, excited" and looking happy.

"Eddy my angel, he was smiling. He said 'come in,' making me feel comfortable," Garcia testified Combs told him, adding that Combs instructed Khorram to make him a cup of tea.

After Garcia assured Combs the drive had the only copy of the video, the rap mogul allegedly contacted Ventura on FaceTime so she could communicate that she, too, wanted the video to go away.

She was wearing a hoodie, and the lighting wasn't that great," Garcia said of Ventura. "Before he passed the phone over to me he said, 'Let him know that you want this to go away too.'"

"And how did Cassie respond?" prosecutor Mitzi Steiner asked.

"When I got passed the phone, I said, 'Hi', she said 'Hi' and she said she had a movie coming out and it wasn't a good time for this to come out and she wanted it to go away," Garcia responded.

Garcia told jurors that Combs demanded he sign a nondisclosure agreement, agree to a certification that there was only one copy of the video, and hand over his ID as well as the identifications of his supervisor and coworker. Garcia then testified Combs left the room and returned with a brown bag and a money counter, which Combs fed "stacks of $10,000 at a time."

"In total, at the end it was $100,000," he testified.

Garcia testified Combs and a bodyguard then accompanied him out of the suite and walked him to the valet where his car was parked.

"He asked me how I would spend the money, and I said I didn't know," Garcia testified. "He said not to make any big purchases."

A few weeks later, Garcia testified he received a message from Combs. "Happy Easter, Eddy my angel. God is good," Garcia remembered the message, saying Combs "proceeded to ask if anyone had asked about the video." He said he had heard nothing.

Jury sees alleged paper trail of 2011 extortion payment

Following Garcia's testimony about accepting a $100,000 payment from Combs, prosecutors called Combs' longtime employee Derek Ferguson to drill down into the financial structure of Combs' business empire. Prosecutors have argued that Combs' companies doubled as a criminal enterprise that allowed the rap mogul to commit crimes for years with few repercussions.

Ferguson, who worked as the chief financial officer for Bad Boy Entertainment for 12 years, walked the jury through Combs' bank accounts, financial arrangements, how the businesses managed cash and how employees were reimbursed for expenses charged to their corporate cards. Several of Combs' personal assistants testified about being tasked with purchasing supplies for freak-offs, including gallons of baby oil, sexual lubricant, drugs and alcohol.

Jurors also saw documents showing a series of wire transfers in 2011 to and from Cassie Ventura's mother. While Ferguson said he did not know the reason for the $20,000 payment, jurors last month heard directly from Regina Ventura, who testified that she and her husband took out a home equity loan to fund the payment. She testified Combs demanded to "recoup" money he had spent on Cassie Ventura "because he was angry that she had a relationship with Scott Mescudi." Mescudi is also a well-known rapper, performing under the name Kid Cudi.

The jury saw a Dec. 14 transfer from an account set up to manage Combs' home in Alpine, New Jersey, to Cassie Ventura for $20,000. On Dec. 23, the same account took in $20,000 from Ventura's father. Four days later, on Dec. 27, the account transferred $20,000 for "return of funds."

Regina Ventura testified that she decided to send the money because she feared for her daughter's safety after Combs threatened to release explicit videos of her. Combs ultimately returned the money, she said.

During his cross examination, Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo tried to use Ferguson's 19 years of experience working with Combs to cast doubt on the way the prosecutors have described Combs' business empire. .

"Did you see anyone help Sean Combs commit crimes?" Agnifilo asked.

"No," Ferguson answered.

"Did you see anyone help Sean Combs commit acts of violence?" Agnifilo asked.

"No," Ferguson replied

"Did you see anyone make the company stronger through threats of violence?"

"No."

