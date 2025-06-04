Saharan dust forecast to produce brilliant Florida sunsets following flooding

MIAMI — Flash flooding in south Florida is expected to give way to brilliant sunsets later this week as Saharan dust is forecast to arrive in the state after being blown across the Atlantic.

The dust, which travels in the upper-level winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, is expected to arrive in Florida by the end of this week, and will work to cool temperatures slightly and create a light haze in the sky. While not uncommon for Florida this time of the year, the dust usually results in picturesque sunsets.

South Florida was enduring another day of heavy rain on Tuesday after flooding occurred in Miami and Tampa Bay on Monday. Additional flooding is possible for Miami on Tuesday, as a storm could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some locations.

A flood watch was in effect for South Florida on Tuesday.

Flooding is also a concern Tuesday in other parts of the country.

More than 16 million people from central Texas to western Illinois are in the storm zone and damaging wind and large hail within thunderstorms was expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening -- along with a flash flood threat and the potential for tornadoes.

Cities under the threat of flooding on Tuesday include Dallas, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, and Springfield, Missouri.

A tornado watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of northern and Central Missouri. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, NWS said.

On Monday, parts of western Kansas had storms creating wind gusts nearing 80 mph.

Rain also brought flooding to New Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, flash flooding may have led to the death of one person on Sunday. The Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department confirmed that it pulled a body from a diversion channel on Sunday after responding to reports of people being swept away by fast moving flood waters.

The fire department said an investigation was underway to determine if the death was weather related.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.