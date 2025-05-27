Russell Westbrook has surgery on shooting hand, says he played through broken bones

Russell Westbrook announced on Tuesday that he had surgery on his right hand to prepare two broken bones.

The Denver Nuggets guard wrote that he sustained the injuries during the season, implying that he played with the fractures in his shooting hand. Westbrook made the announcement in his blog, Word of Westbrook.

"This morning, I'm undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season," Westbrook wrote. I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there 100% very soon. The comeback is already in motion."

Westbrook did not provide details of the precise nature of the breaks or when they happened. But it appears that he played with the fractures through some or all of Denver's playoff run.

This story will be updated.