Recently released video shows graphic Delta flight crash in Toronto

ATLANTA — Video showing a Delta flight from Minneapolis crash landing in Toronto on Monday has circulated on social media.

This comes days after two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Covington, Ga.

Warning: The video from Aircraft Maintenance Engineer contains disturbing content.

Clearist footage showing the crash moment of Delta - Endevoir Air CRJ-900 Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ) with registration N932XJ.

We will share the reports as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/4XRAdJt3c0 — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) February 18, 2025

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines has released a statement about the crash.

Delta teams continue to respond to Monday’s single-aircraft accident involving Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them.”

According to Delta officials, 21 passengers were injured and transported to local hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 of those passengers have been released from local hospitals.

It is unknown what injuries the passengers aboard the plane had suffered.

Delta officials say “Delta and Delta Connection flights have resumed at YYZ, however two Delta flights are operating with larger aircraft to allow for greater arrival and departure capacity Tuesday.”

There have been several deadly plane crashes in recent weeks, including a deadly plane crash in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Alaska.

Earlier this month, a small plane made an emergency landing in Newton County. No injuries were reported.

Navy crew members ejected from a Navy jet before it crashed off of the San Diego coast recently.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

A travel waiver remains in effect on http://Delta.com for YYZ customers for travel through Feb. 20.