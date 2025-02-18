National

Recently released video shows graphic Delta flight crash in Toronto

Delta plane crash
Delta crash A Delta airlines plane sits on its roof after crashing upon landing at Toronto Pearson Airport in Toronto, Ontario, on February 17, 2025. A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash landed Monday at the Toronto airport, officials said, flipping upside down and leaving at least 15 people injured but causing no fatalities. The Endeavor Air flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing at around 3:30 pm in Canada's biggest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, the airline said. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images) (GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Video showing a Delta flight from Minneapolis crash landing in Toronto on Monday has circulated on social media.

This comes days after two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Covington, Ga.

Warning: The video from Aircraft Maintenance Engineer contains disturbing content.

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines has released a statement about the crash.

Delta teams continue to respond to Monday’s single-aircraft accident involving Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them.”

According to Delta officials, 21 passengers were injured and transported to local hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 of those passengers have been released from local hospitals.

It is unknown what injuries the passengers aboard the plane had suffered.

Delta officials say “Delta and Delta Connection flights have resumed at YYZ, however two Delta flights are operating with larger aircraft to allow for greater arrival and departure capacity Tuesday.”

There have been several deadly plane crashes in recent weeks, including a deadly plane crash in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Alaska.

Earlier this month, a small plane made an emergency landing in Newton County. No injuries were reported.

Navy crew members ejected from a Navy jet before it crashed off of the San Diego coast recently.

The cause of that crash remains under investigation.

A travel waiver remains in effect on http://Delta.com for YYZ customers for travel through Feb. 20.

