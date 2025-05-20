Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty says OC Chip Kelly wants him to alter pre-snap stance in backfield

The Las Vegas Raiders are asking first-round pick Ashton Jeanty to change his pre-snap stance in the backfield.

Jeanty led the nation with 2,601 rushing yards for Boise State last season, and nearly 4,800 yards with 50 touchdowns over three years. And since high school, he's begun plays by standing straight up with his arms by his sides. It's a stance many fans on social media have compared to "Halloween" villain Michael Myers standing still in front of a house before moving in to attack his prey.

However, new Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly wants Jeanty to alter that stance, crouching down to presumably explode forward, and had him work on it during the team's recent rookie minicamp. For now, Jeanty is willing to give it a try but sounds as if he's fine with the way he's always worked.

"You know, sometimes you have to, you know, go with the flow," Jeanty said during an interview on "Up & Adams."

The running back, selected No. 6 overall in April went on to explain that Kelly explained the lower stance to playing defense in basketball. When asked to demonstrate how he would guard the ball, Jeanty crouched forward.

"That's exactly why you have to be down in your running back stance," Kelly said, according to Jeanty.

Skeptics might say Kelly is applying some micromanagement with the rookie, coaching just to coach. While we haven't gotten the veteran OC's direct thoughts on the matter, it's likely that he believes Jeanty will be more explosive, ready to surge forward, out of a crouch.

Perhaps not going from straight-up to bending forward before receiving a handoff will give Jeanty an extra second he needs in getting to the hole or making a cut on a running play. Maybe being down in his stance will also make it more difficult for opposing defensive players to determine which Jeanty might go on a play.

For now, Jeanty is listening to his new coach and willing to give the new stance a try. But he also told Adams that he believes he can get Kelly to see things his way.

"I'm going to try and persuade him one day. I got to earn my stripes and make some plays first, but I don't think it's going to be the end," he added.