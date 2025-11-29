Protesters arrested in NYC over possible ICE-related activity near Chinatown

(NEW YORK) -- Multiple people who were protesting possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Lower Manhattan were arrested Saturday, the New York Police Department said.

The protesters were seen near Centre Street in Chinatown blocking vehicles and shouting, "ICE out of New York," according to video obtained by ABC News. At one point, the protesters were observed blocking a van from coming out of a garage.

While the NYPD declined to comment on any possible activity by federal agents, it said in a statement that officers "observed multiple people blocking the street and were told multiple times to disperse but they did not comply."

The NYPD said that "multiple" persons were taken into custody but didn't immediately provide more details on the numbers or the charges.

Saturday's protest came a month after federal agents carried out an immigration enforcement action that targeted vendors on Canal Street in Chinatown. At least 9 people were arrested during that raid, according to federal officials.

Four U.S. citizens were arrested and held for "nearly 24 hours" without any federal charges following that incident, according to U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, who represents the area.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

