Powerball jackpot surges to $930 million for Wednesday night drawing

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Powerball jackpot Powerball lottery ticket forms at Bluebird Liquor on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025 in Hawthorne, CA. Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
(NEW YORK) -- The Powerball jackpot prize has grown to $930 million, a cash value of $429 million, for Wednesday night's drawing.

This is the game's seventh largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 40 consecutive drawings with no wins.

The Powerball jackpot last rolled Monday night, when no ticket matched the white ball numbers -- 8, 32, 52, 56, 64 -- and red Powerball 23.

If a player wins on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $930 million or an immediate $429 million lump sum payment.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The drawing will be held Wednesday just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

