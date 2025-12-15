National

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion just 10 days before Christmas

By Mark Osborne, ABC News
Person holding Powerball ticket ((Photo by John Carl D'Annibale/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)
By Mark Osborne, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot could provide someone with plenty of spending money just 10 days before Christmas.

The total would be the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history, and the 12th-largest in U.S. lotto history including Mega Millions. The drawing will be just before 11 p.m. ET on Monday.
While the annual payment is worth $1.1 billion, the lump sum payment would be $503.4 million -- both before taxes.
The numbers drawn on Saturday, when the jackpot had crossed $1 billion, were: 1, 28, 31, 57 and 58 with a Powerball of 16.
While no one won the big prize, two winners in Pennsylvania and North Carolina took home $2 million each, and five winners cashed in their tickets for $1 million each.
But if you're counting on the money for a little holiday pocket change, you might want a backup plan. The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!