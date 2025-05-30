Panthers wideout Xavier Legette had the time of his life at his first Hurricanes game: 'These boys going crazy'

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette has an infectious personality. That much was on display shortly after the Panthers took him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Legette, who was born in South Carolina, quickly went viral after the draft for his accent, love of horses and culinary preferences. While some of those traits made him a unique personality, it was Legette's enthusiasm that really set him apart. He seemed genuinely excited to answer questions about his upbringing and had an infectious energy.

So, whoever decided to send Legette to his first Carolina Hurricanes game, give him seats on the glass and mic him up was an absolute genius. The result was a hilarious and endearing video of Legette very quickly learning to love the sport.

It began with Legette talking on the phone and telling a friend, "You didn't tell me the hockey pucks coming flying over here, man." It only got better from there.

We had Xavier Legette mic'd up at NHL game and it was PURE ENTERTAINMENT 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6HoSxW4wWS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 29, 2025

Legette seemed to have a blast at the game. He reacted every time players hit the glass near him, complimented the players for their speed and physicality and took on a major rooting interest in the game. His excitement clearly came across in the video.

At the end of the clip, Legette makes it clear he had a great time. "I ain't gonna lie," he said. "I'm gonna be back to one of these."

Legette turned in a solid rookie season after going No. 32 overall. The 24-year-old hauled in 49 passes for 497 yards and 4 touchdowns. As the season went along, Legette worked his way into a bigger role with the Panthers, eventually playing in over 90 percent of the team's offensive snaps before an injury limited his production.

Bigger things are expected in 2025. Legette should take on a larger role in the team's offense and pair with 2025 first rounder Tetairoa McMillan to give quarterback Bryce Young two promising, young targets.

While Legette still has plenty to prove in the NFL, no one if going to match his enthusiasm on the field. Here's hoping that leads to plenty more excellent mic'd up moments during the Panthers' 2025 season.