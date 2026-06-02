Newark may sue to close Delaney Hall ICE facility, according to Mayor Ras Baraka

(NEWARK, N.J.) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Tuesday called for the immediate closure of Delaney Hall, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility that he and activists allege is housing detainees in poor living conditions and without adequate medical care, and threatened to file suit if the facility remains open.

There is already a lawsuit against the GEO Group, the private company contracted by ICE to run the facility. However, the mayor and city leaders said that they will expand their litigation to call for the facility's closure if state health inspectors aren't given full access to the detention center.

Protests and an alleged hunger strike have been ongoing since May 22 after reports alleged the 300 inmates inside the ICE detention center have been poorly fed, are not receiving proper medical care and are being held in poor conditions.

Baraka said there was a report that alleged one of the inmates suffered a miscarriage and was not given proper care.

"It's troubling, which forces us to expand our lawsuit against Delaney Hall" Baraka said at a news conference outside Delaney Hall.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has previously said that the reports of the poor conditions are untrue.

The federal government and the GEO Group did not have an immediate comment about Baraka's announcement.

Several elected officials have visited the facility since the protests began and claimed they have seen the poor conditions first hand.

Federal and state law enforcement agents have clashed with protesters on numerous days, with federal officers in some instances firing tear gas and using batons.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill and other New Jersey Democrats have criticized the federal government for their response and actions against the protesters and have called on everyone to turn down the temperature.

A curfew was enforced outside the facility starting Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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