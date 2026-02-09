New York City nurses reach tentative agreements with some hospitals to end strike

(NEW YORK) -- The largest nursing strike in New York City could be nearing the end as thousands of nurses reached tentative agreements with some hospitals, according to the nurses' union.

Approximately 10,500 members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) reached agreements with Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside and West, NYSNA said in an announcement on Monday morning

The nurses will hold ratification votes and then return to work this week, the union said in the announcement.

Some 4,200 nurses are continuing to strike at NewYork-Presbyterian, with no agreement reached yet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.