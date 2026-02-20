New Mexico reopens investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch

(NEW YORK) -- More than six years after the infamous financier and sex offender's arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, the investigation into potential wrongdoing at Jeffrey Epstein's sprawling hacienda in New Mexico is being reopened, according to a spokesperson for the state's Justice Department.

In its heyday, Zorro Ranch played host to a who's who of Epstein's prominent guests. It also became the site where multiple girls alleged that they were sexually assaulted. Among them: Annie Farmer, who offered key testimony during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial that she had been sexually abused at 16 years old by Epstein and Maxwell at the ranch in the mid-1990s.

The property, locally dubbed the "Playboy Ranch," will now get fresh scrutiny over the many allegations of illegal activity on its grounds.

"Upon reviewing information recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice, Attorney General Raúl Torrez has ordered that the criminal investigation into allegations of illegal activity at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch be reopened," Lauren Rodriguez, Chief of Staff for the New Mexico Department of Justice, said in a statement to ABC News.

While Epstein's New York townhouse and his Caribbean island were raided as part of the case against Epstein, records now released by the DOJ indicate federal law enforcement never raided Zorro.

"We have not searched the New Mexico property," said a Dec. 20, 2019, email from a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York to a lawyer for Epstein's estate.

New Mexico's prior investigation was "closed in 2019 at the request of the U.S Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York," according to New Mexico DOJ's Rodriguez. Lawmakers in New Mexico pushing for the renewed probe have also said there was no record of federal law enforcement searching Zorro.

But now, "revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination," Rodriguez said. "Special agents and prosecutors at the New Mexico Department of Justice will be seeking immediate access to the complete, unredacted federal case file and intend to work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners as well as the Epstein Truth Commission recently established by the New Mexico Legislature."

"As with any potential criminal matter, we will follow the facts wherever they lead, carefully evaluate jurisdictional considerations, and take appropriate investigative action, including the collection and preservation of any relevant evidence that remains available," Rodriguez added. "We are moving quickly and deliberately on this issue and will provide updates as appropriate."

