New Mexico flash flooding prompts 'particularly dangerous situation' warning

ROSWELL, NM — Roswell, New Mexico, experienced an overnight "Flash Flood Emergency" on Saturday, the National Weather Service reported -- the highest tier of flash flood warning.

Between 4 and 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state, prompting the NWS to declare a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" alert -- a warning issued when a Flash Flood Emergency occurs in an area of significant population.

The NWS issued a flood warning for east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico through to the early hours of Monday. A flash flood watch remains in effect for eastern New Mexico through Sunday night.

Additional rain is expected through Sunday, falling on ground already saturated by Saturday's downpours and thus raising the risk of further flash flooding.

Roswell was inundated with an all-time record daily rainfall of 5.78 inches -- higher than the previous record of 5.65 inches set on Nov. 1, 1901.

Emergency services reported that numerous rescues were ongoing throughout the Roswell area, with water entering homes and cutting off numerous roads.

The Chaves County Sheriff's Office shared an emergency alert on its Facebook page warning of "an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation."

The Sheriff's Office later shared videos of people being brought to safety through floodwaters and of roads being cut off by rising water.

The Spring River in the Cahoon area rose rapidly, stranding several vehicles under bridges along the river.

