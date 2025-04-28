New Jersey wildfire: Strong winds complicate firefighters' efforts

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ — Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in New Jersey that has burned over 15,000 acres, with strong winds on Sunday complicating their efforts, officials said.

The Jones Road Wildfire, located in Ocean County, has burned 15,300 acres and is only 65% contained as of Sunday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The National Weather Service issued an "increased risk of rapid fire spread" for Sunday afternoon for portions of southern New Jersey. Minimum humidity values will be around 30% to 35%, combined with "northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with 30 to 40 mph gusts."

Officials said these windy conditions are complicating the containment process for this wildfire, with the gusts causing already-burned trees to fall throughout the woods, creating serious hazards.

"The NJ State Forest Fire Service is again requesting for folks to stay out of the woods that were affected," the Lacey Township Police Department said in a statement on Sunday. "It's a dangerous combination of fire and wind."

Firefighter operations will continue for the "next several days" due to these powerful winds, officials said.

The NWS said the wind should "diminish fairly rapidly by early this evening."

The New Jersey State Forest Service is urging the public to avoid fire-affected wooded areas, warning of dangerous conditions. The NWS also said outdoor burning is "strongly discouraged" during this time.

Trace amounts of rain fell over the southern portion of the fire on Saturday, and precipitation that "varied in amount" hit the northern section of the flames. Crews are "currently mopping up hotspots and patrolling the fire perimeter," the forest fire service said.

So far, one commercial building and multiple outbuildings and vehicles were destroyed by flames, with a complete damage assessment underway, officials said.

Officials said they will provide more updates on the fire's containment on Monday afternoon.

The Jones Road Wildfire was first spotted at approximately 9:45 a.m. on April 22 in the Greenwood Wildlife Management area in Waretown, New Jersey, officials said.

A 19-year-old man, Joseph Kling of Waretown, was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire and charged with second-degree aggravated arson for allegedly purposely destroying a forest; and third-degree arson for allegedly recklessly endangering buildings or structures, New Jersey officials announced on Thursday.

Kling was arrested after investigators determined the fire to be "incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire," officials said.

The origin of the fire, according to investigators, is near the Waretown address the Kling listed as his home.

During his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon, Kling did not enter a plea to the charges. A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

