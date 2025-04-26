NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler reportedly ruled out for Game 3 of Rockets-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will have to try reclaiming their series lead over the Houston Rockets without Jimmy Butler.

The six-time All-Star has been ruled out for Game 3 of the Warriors' first-round series, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Jonathan Kuminga will reportedly take his starting spot.

