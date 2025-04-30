NBA & Fantasy Basketball Loser Lineup: Milwaukee Bucks — get ready for the offseason of Giannis Antetokounmpo

For three consecutive years, the Milwaukee Bucks have bowed out in the first round of the NBA playoffs, leaving a swirling mix of questions and frustrations among their fanbase and fantasy basketball managers alike. Once a regular-season juggernaut led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, this franchise is now stuck in peril while heading into arguably the most vital offseason in years.

The Bucks didn't just lose this time; they got sent packing by a younger, more athletic Pacers squad in five games, and hard questions have to be asked. At the top of the list? How will Giannis approach his offseason after another early exit? His decision could be the domino that dictates the fantasy outlook of Milwaukee's entire roster — and that of the team he could potentially end up with.

All eyes (still) on Giannis

Antetokounmpo is, without question, the heart and soul of this team. He's coming off a third consecutive season averaging 30-11-5 while carrying a roster held together by aging vets, limited roster depth and bloated contracts. Most of the conversation after the Bucks loss centered around Giannis' interaction with Tyrese Haliburton's father, but I'm sure we'll hear a lot more about Antetokounmpo's future in the coming months.

Fantasy wise, Giannis remains a first-round pick in all formats because of his gaudy counting stats. He's a top-5 option in points leagues, while in 9-cat leagues he's a mid-to-late first-rounder because he's a bit harder to build around due to his poor free-throw shooting and lack of 3s.

Cash, contracts and conundrums

Their big swings have left them asset-strapped. Between the Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard trades, the Bucks gutted their youth to acquire stars and don't hold a meaningful draft pick until 2030. Kyle Kuzma won't garner much on the trade market, and many of their key role players (Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Kevin Porter Jr. ) are free agents or have player options below market rate.

Then there's Lillard, who is owed $112M over the next two years. Could Lillard somehow regain form post-Achilles tear? Perhaps — it will take time, but time is of the essence.

Between Lillard's injury and the Bucks' being cash and asset-strapped, fantasy managers should treat the Bucks as the team of the singular superstar. Beyond that, tread lightly. There's uncertainty across the board, but one thing's clear after this latest playoff crash-out: Milwaukee has far more questions than answers heading into 2025-26.

Stay tuned as we dissect more playoff exits, one team at a time, and help you dominate your draft board.