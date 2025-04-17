MLB suspends Davey Martinez, Jorge Lopez after Nationals intentionally threw at Andrew McCutchen

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez and pitcher Jorge López were suspended by MLB after the team intentionally threw at Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen, the league announced Thursday.

Martinez received a one-game suspension from the league. López was suspended for three games after the incident, which occurred in the seventh inning of Wednesday's contest. With two outs and a man already on base, Lopez hit Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds with a pitch. McCutchen came to the plate next, and had to duck out of the way of a 92 mph fastball that nearly hit him in the head. Pirates manager Derek Shelton came out of the dugout to talk to umpires. As that was happening, benches cleared. No punches were thrown but López was ejected from the game.

MLB reviewed the incident, and determined López and Martinez should be suspended for "intentionally throwing" at McCutchen. López and Martinez were also fined for the incident.

Eduardo Salazar came on in relief of López and issued a walk to McCutchen. The next batter, Oneil Cruz, belted a grand slam on the first pitch he saw, giving the Pirates both the 6-1 win and the last laugh.

This story will be updated.