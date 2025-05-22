Memorial Day weekend weather forecast: Rare nor'easter brings cooler temperatures; Ozarks to Tennessee at risk for dangerous flooding

For some parts of the U.S., those planning outdoor activities for Memorial Day weekend might have to come up with a plan B.

A rare nor'easter is underway in New England on Thursday, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, multiple days of heavy rain are forecast in the Ozarks, extending into parts of the central and southern Plains and the mid-South through the weekend, which could produce dangerous flooding .

A record 45.1 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between May 22 and May 25, according to a projection from AAA . But travelers might be dealing with rain, or severe storms, depending on when they're traveling over the holiday.

Here’s what you can expect this holiday weekend.

A rare Nor’easter

A rare, late-season nor'easter will hit Boston and much of New England through Friday before the holiday weekend, with wind gusts up to 50 mph and the possibility of coastal flooding, according to the National Weather Service .

Nor’easters are large, intense areas of low pressure that can produce heavy rain, heavy snow, severe coastal flooding or even blizzard conditions in the east. They typically develop off the East Coast during the late fall, winter and early spring.

"The second half of the Memorial Day weekend looks to be mainly dry but quite cool," said Paul Pastelok , an AccuWeather meteorologist. "Watch those flowers and veggies, as there could be a frost in parts of Pennsylvania and upstate New York by Sunday morning, if clouds break and the breeze diminishes."

Severe weather threat for southern plains

A severe weather threat in parts of the southern plains will continue from Thursday night into Friday when it will expand further north.

"Thunderstorms capable of producing high winds, large hail, flash flooding and a few tornadoes will extend from parts of northwestern and north-central Texas to much of central and western Oklahoma to western Kansas and into eastern Colorado and part of southwestern Nebraska," according to AccuWeather .

As the weekend progresses, the storms will creep to the east across the south central states, which could include parts of the Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast on Saturday and Sunday and stretch to the Southeastern states by Memorial Day.

Southeastern corner in the clear, except for Florida Peninsula

From Friday to Monday, the southeast corner of the U.S. will be in the clear, with a few exceptions.

“Brief but drenching sea breeze thunderstorms are possible over the Florida Peninsula and will generally drift from east to west on a daily basis," Pastelok said.

Timing and impact

Saturday

According to the Weather Channel , Upstate New York and New England can expect more wet weather. Portions of the northern and central Plains extending southeast to parts of the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley will have clusters of showers and storms.

The Ozark regions of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, and neighboring parts of southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, could experience localized flooding triggered by heavy rainfall.

Sunday

If you’re in the Plains, Midwest or South, forecasters advise checking the weather before venturing out on Sunday since these areas have chances of rain at some point during the day.

There’s a flash flood threat due to heavy rainfall from northern Texas and eastern and central Oklahoma to parts of Missouri, Arkansas and the lower Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys.

In the northern plains, showers could be hit or miss. Some remaining showers are also possible in the Northeast.

The West, meanwhile, shouldn’t have any precipitation concerns, except for some thundershowers from the Colorado Rockies.

Memorial Day

For those in the South, rain and thunderstorms could make the holiday a wash, with a risk of localized flash flooding from heavy rain.

Chances of rain are still uncertain in parts of the Midwest, while the West should mostly be in the clear, except for chances of showers and storms in the Central and Southern Rockies.

Wide range of temperatures across the U.S.

Northeast and Great Lakes: Temperatures will be below-average for part of the holiday weekend following the nor'easter. These areas can expect average high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, while upstate New York and New England will be in the 50s on Saturday — so bring a jacket if you're heading out.

South: On Saturday and Sunday, Florida and the Gulf States will see summer-like temperatures in the 90s. On Monday, rain and thunderstorms will bring temperatures down, except in Florida.

Southwest: Summer-like temperatures, with the exception of Southern California where temperatures will be cooler.