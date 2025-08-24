Mandatory evacuation remains in effect as fire from Louisiana plant explosion continues to burn

(NEW YORK) -- A fire at plant in Louisiana continues to burn and an evacuation order within a 1-mile radius of the facility remains in place following an explosion Friday, officials said at a press conference.

As of Saturday, 42 people are at a shelter, according to officials. About 800 residents were affected by the explosion, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said in an update.

The fire was 90% contained by Saturday evening, response officials said in a press release posted by the Louisiana State Police.

"Response crews have worked diligently throughout the day and will continue operations through the night to strengthen containment and support recovery efforts," the release said.

In a Sunday update, the Louisiana State Police said the fire was still 90% contained and that the mandatory 1-mile radius evacuation remained in effect.

"Overnight, additional resources, including specialized heavy equipment, arrived. Response crews began removing structural debris and addressing covered hotspots. A containment berm is being established around the site, and recovery operations will continue throughout the day," the Sunday statement said.

The statement added that "environmental response efforts" were underway to address the fire's potential effect on the nearby Tangipahoa River and adjacent waterways. It also said that "all air monitoring results have shown either non-detectable readings or levels well below health-based or actionable thresholds," and that "continuous air monitoring remains in place."

"To date, no injuries have been reported. Nearly 150 personnel are engaged in field operations, representing all levels of government and contracted support," Sunday's Louisiana State Police update further said.

Though most chose to follow the evacuation, some of the residents within the one-mile evacuation zone chose to stay, Sticker said Friday. Deputies were maintaining a perimeter as firefighters continued to fight the fire.

Residents have been asked to to avoid direct contact with soot as a result of the fire as it is believed to contains both combustibles and hydrocarbon chemicals, Louisiana State Police Sgt. William Huggins said Saturday.

Authorities asked residents to remain indoors when possible, wash hands frequently, avoid touching their face and avoid direct contact with the soot.

Officials said they are are aware of debris in the Tangipahoa River and said water samples will be collected for environmental impact analysis. What is exactly in the soot is also under investigation.

The most recent air quality readings indicated results "below an actionable threshold" at this time, Huggins said Saturday.

Overnight a number of small explosions occurred, consistent with what has been happening since the beginning of the fire, Huggins said.

The incident occurred at Smitty's Supply, a lubricant manufacturer located in Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish, local officials said. A large plume of smoke could be seen following the explosion.

The explosion was reported shortly before 1 p.m. local time Friday, according to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.

The Tangipahoa Parish government ordered a mandatory evacuation for those in the immediate area, which then expanded to within a 1-mile radius of the plant.

The sheriff's office said any residents that need to return home for medication or pets should coordinate with their department to receive an escort.

"Relocate IMMEDIATELY and stay away from this area until further notice," the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said on X.

An elementary school located within the evacuation zone evacuated students to a location in Amite City.

No injuries have been reported, "which is a godsend," Miller said at a press briefing late Friday afternoon.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has been monitoring the environment, Miller said. It's unclear what caused the explosion, he said.

Smitty's Supply manufacturers and distributes lubricant, including motor oils, according to its website. About 400 people work at the plant, according to Miller.

Highway 51 at Highway 10 in Roseland closed following the explosion.

"We are monitoring this situation closely. Please follow the guidance of your local officials," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement on X. "We are praying for everyone's safety."

