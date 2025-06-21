At least 3 dead in North Dakota after severe weather swept across region

ENDERLIN, ND — At least three people were killed in North Dakota after severe weather swept across the region overnight, authorities said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it was dispatched to rural Enderlin, North Dakota, for tornado damage at a residence at approximately 11:40 p.m. local time on Friday night.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, the Enderlin Fire Department let them know that storm chasers had located two deceased people as a result of the tornado, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"Shortly after learning of this, the Enderlin Fire Department was dispatched to another location, and a third deceased person was found as a result of the tornado," officials said. "Deputies found extensive damage to the area and began conducting well-being checks on people with several partner agencies."

Law enforcement, the Enderlin Fire Department, and other first responders will continue searching the area and checking on residents, the sheriff's department said.

"The storm was still active when they responded, and was very dangerous," Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner told reporters Saturday, according to ABC affiliate WDAY in Fargo, North Dakota. "And to come across the scene ... people that they're familiar with is a difficult situation."

A long-lived destructive thunderstorm event, known as a "derecho" had slammed an area more than 300 miles long with wind gusts between 70 and up to 106 mph.

Nine tornadoes were reported with these strong thunderstorms in eastern North Dakota, and greater than baseball-sized hail was also seen from eastern Montana to northwestern Minnesota.

Heavy rain from the storm complex also produced spotty flash flooding, which prompted multiple water rescues in Fargo.

