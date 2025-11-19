Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board in wake of Epstein email revelations

(NEW YORK) -- Larry Summers, a former Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton and the former president of Harvard University, has resigned from the board of the tech company OpenAI, according to statements released Wednesday.

"Larry has decided to resign from the OpenAI Board of Directors, and we respect his decision. We appreciate his many contributions and the perspective he brought to the Board," a statement from the OpenAI Board of Directors reads.

Summers' resignation came just two days after he released a statement saying he was "deeply ashamed" of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Summers' email exchanges with Epstein were released last week by the House Oversight Committee.

No Epstein survivor has alleged wrongdoing by Summers and there is no public record evidence to suggest Summers was involved in any of Epstein’s crimes.

"In line with my announcement to step away from my public commitments, I have also decided to resign from the board of OpenAI," a statement from Larry Summers said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have served, excited about the potential of the company, and look forward to following their progress.”

Larry Summers previously announced that he was stepping back from public life after his apparent communications with Epstein were made public.

Summers is currently a member of Harvard's faculty, according to the Harvard Crimson newspaper. But there have been calls, including from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for Harvard to sever ties with him.

Harvard has announced that it will begin a new investigation into Summers' association with Epstein, according to the Harvard Crimson. The university reviewed its ties to Epstein five years ago, including donations he made to the university.

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein," Summers said in a statement on Monday.

He added, "While continuing to fulfill my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me."

It has been previously reported that Summers maintained a relationship with Epstein for many years, particularly during Summers’ term as president of Harvard from 2001 to 2006.

Summers flew at least four times on Epstein’s aircraft, according to flight records made public during litigation against Epstein, and he was the top official at Harvard during a time when the university received millions in gifts from Epstein.

All of those gifts were received prior to Epstein’s guilty plea in Florida in 2008 to charges of solicitation of prostitution with a minor, according to the university’s review of its Epstein connections.

The late financier was charged federally in July 2019 with sex trafficking and conspiracy and died by suicide the following month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.