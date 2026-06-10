Large burning cross found in Chicago's Grant Park

(CHICAGO) -- Chicago police are investigating a disturbing incident in a downtown park where a large cross was set on fire in the middle of the day on Tuesday.

Videos and images of the burning cross in Grant Park, which police say was discovered around 2:30 p.m., went viral, shocking onlookers. The burning cross has historically been a symbol of hate that white supremacists have used to harass and intimidate Black Americans.

Alyna Carlton, 22, who filmed the burning cross while she was in a car with her mother, told WLS Chicago on Tuesday that she could not believe her eyes.

"Seeing that in Chicago, in 2026 ... yeah, we were really taken aback," she said.

The Chicago Fire Department quickly responded and put out the fire, according to investigators. There were no injuries or serious property damage.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement that it is investigating the incident, but as of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made.

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