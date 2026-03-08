Kansas City airport evacuated as authorities, including the FBI, investigate a potential threat

KANSAS CITY — Portions of Kansas City International Airport were being evacuated Sunday afternoon as authorities looked into a potential threat, the Kansas City Aviation Department said.

Airport spokesperson Jackson Overstreet said in an email that the threat was first reported at 11:15 a.m. local time and the entire terminal was evacuated. He said flights that have landed since then were being held on the taxiway.

FBI spokesperson Dixon Land said in an email to The Associated Press that the “FBI is aware of the incident and our personnel are working with airport and law enforcement officials to determine the credibility of the threat.”

Logan Hawley, 29, said he was waiting to board a flight to Texas when he noticed a swarm of police and K9 units inside the terminal.

“Suddenly there was an airport worker saying ‘immediately evacuate,’ people got up fast and rushed out of there,” Hawley said.

The group of roughly 2,000 people were ushered onto the tarmac.

