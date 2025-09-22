National

Jimmy Kimmel’s show set to return on Tuesday

By CNN, Elizabeth Wagmeister , and Brian Stelter
Jimmy Kimmel - Career FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to air on ABC on Tuesday night, the network announced in a statement.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, said in a statement to CNN. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was abruptly and indefinitely taken off the air on Wednesday last week after Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr and networks of affiliate stations threatened ABC over comments Kimmel made in a monologue about the MAGA movement’s response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The move sparked a national debate about government interference and freedom speech between supporters of President Donald Trump’s administration and Kimmel, who have been vocally critically of each other over the years.

