Jet ski driver flees after killing 18-year-old kayaker in Texas: Police

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — An 18-year-old who was kayaking on Grapevine Lake in Texas over Memorial Day weekend was killed after being struck by a jet ski, whose driver fled the scene, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when the jet ski, with a driver and a passenger onboard, hit the victim, Ava Moore, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

Grapevine Lake is a reservoir in northern Texas, approximately 20 miles northwest of Dallas and northeast of Fort Worth.

The passenger on the jet ski remained at the scene to be interviewed by first responders, police said, while the driver fled with an adult male.

While leaving the area, the driver and the man then struck another vehicle, according to Grapevine Police.

Police are investigating the related automotive hit-and-run incident, while Texas Game Wardens are leading the investigation into Moore's death on the lake.

Grapevine Police released an image of the alleged jet ski driver, asking anyone with information about the incident and the individual to contact Grapevine Police detectives at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.

"Our thoughts are with Ava's family and friends during this difficult time. Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our public waters safe," Grapevine Police said in a statement.

