Inmate admits writing Trump threat letters to frame migrant, court filing says

Ramon Morales-Reyes, the man Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly accused of writing letters threatening President Donald Trump, was framed by another inmate who wanted Morales-Reyes to be deported so he would no longer be able to testify against him in an upcoming trial, according to a court filing in Wisconsin yesterday.

"The investigation into the threat is ongoing," the DHS said in a statement. "Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody."

Last week, the DHS said Morales-Reyes, who is allegedly in the United States without legal status, threatened to shoot and kill Trump and posted what appeared to be a threatening letter sent from him to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The letter claimed he was going to shoot and kill Trump at one of his rallies, and Morales-Reyes was arrested by ICE agents, the DHS said.

Reyes was involved in a dispute with another man who is currently in jail for allegedly physically assaulting him, and wanted to get Reyes deported to avoid testifying against him, multiple sources told ABC News.

During an interview with officials, Morales-Reyes said the "only person who would want to get him in trouble, was the person who had robbed him and who law enforcement knows to be the defendant, Demetric D. Scott."

Demetric Deshawn Scott, 52, was charged Monday with identity theft, felony intimidation of a witness and two counts of bail jumping.

Morales-Reyes, 54, submitted to a handwriting test that did not match the handwriting in the letter, officials said.

Milwaukee police interviewed Scott last week. "During this interview, the defendant admitted that he wrote everything on the letters and envelopes himself. He stated that the letters were made without the assistance of anyone. When asked what was going through his head at the time of writing the letters, the defendant stated 'Freedom,'" the court filing said.

Scott, according to the court records, can be heard allegedly concocting the plan to have Morales-Reyes arrested, thinking it would lead to the dismissal of his robbery case, of which he is currently waiting for trial.

Scott told the person on the other line he had a "hell of a plan."

Scott allegedly told investigators he knew that by including Trump in the threat, Secret Service would have to get involved.

Police also searched his jail cell and found the blue pen with which he had written the letters.

