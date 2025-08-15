Hurricane Erin tracker: Latest path for first hurricane of Atlantic season

(NEW YORK) -- Erin has become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, with several areas already on alert for heavy rain and strong waves and rip currents possible along the East Coast of the United States as early as next week.

Hurricane Erin is a Category 1 storm with winds up to 75 mph.

Tropical storm watches are in place for the Northern Leeward Islands of St. Martin, St. Barts, Anguilla and Barbuda, with breezy and rainy conditions possible in these areas for the next 48 hours. Erin is expected to pass near or north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday.

The majority of meteorological modeling continues to keep Erin well off the East Coast of the U.S. by hundreds of miles, but large waves and life-threatening rip currents are still expected to reach the coast on Aug. 20 to Aug. 27.

This would not only be dangerous for anyone entering the waters, but also for property along the coast, as erosion -- especially along North Carolina's Outer Banks -- could be a serious threat. The Outer Banks and other parts of North Carolina could see waves of 8 to 12 feet, with other areas of South Carolina and Virginia possibly seeing waves reaching 6 feet next week.

The National Hurricane Center predicted an above-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic.

August, September and October are the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.