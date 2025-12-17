How a young Texas mom was killed in a brutal ambush outside her workplace

(NEW YORK) -- When Alyssa Burkett arrived at her Texas workplace one fall morning in 2020, the 24-year-old mother of one didn't know a deadly plan against her was already unfolding.

On the morning of Oct. 2 that year, Burkett pulled into the parking lot of the Greentree Apartments in Carrollton, where she worked as an assistant office manager, right before tragedy struck.

A new "20/20" episode, "Ride or Die," airing Wednesday, Dec. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, examines the case.

According to authorities, a black Ford Expedition pulled up next to her, and the darkly dressed driver shot her through her car window. Miraculously, Burkett managed to get out of, but as she tried to escape into her office, the assailant stabbed and slashed her 44 times.

Carrollton Police Detective Jeremy Chevallier, who responded to the crime, told "20/20" that the scene was extremely disturbing.

"I've been in law enforcement for 33 years," he said. "When I arrived, it was the most brutal scene I think I'd ever been to."

Given the violent nature of the crime, investigators believed it could have been a crime of passion.

Burkett had been engaged in a custody battle with Andrew Beard over their 1-year-old daughter Willow. Beard, who was 10 years older than Burkett and worked as a power tools salesman, had initially met her online, according to investigators.

The day after the killing, while canvassing a neighborhood near Beard's home, police noticed a vehicle consistent with the one driven by Burkett's assailant. Upon searching the car, they found a hole drilled into the side of the car that could have been a gun port alongside dark colored makeup and a fake beard, officials said.

Beard soon surrendered himself to the Carrollton Police Department, and he eventually faced federal charges and pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, using a dangerous weapon resulting in death and discharging a firearm in Burkett's death. He was sentenced to 43 years in prison in May 2023.

However, Beard claimed to authorities that his fiancée Holly Elkins, whom he started dating in 2020, was actually the one who masterminded Burkett's killing.

Beard pointed authorities to texts between him and Elkins where she said "I need to know you're my ride or die" and "I'm not coming home unless I know you did this."

In July 2023, investigators believed that they had collected enough evidence to charge Elkins. She was coming back from a trip in the Dominican Republic when police arrested her at the airport in Miami.

At her trial, Elkins pleaded not guilty and argued that it wasn't her who committed the crime or installed trackers on Burkett's vehicle as authorities alleged. Her attorneys also rejected the notion that she was the "mastermind" behind the killing.

She was convicted of conspiracy to stalk, stalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and given two consecutive life sentences.

In December 2025, Elkins had her conviction on the firearm charge overturned on appeal, reducing her sentence to life without parole.

In an exclusive new interview with "20/20," Beard said that his biggest regret was letting down his daughter.

"My message to my daughter is simply this: Willow, my sweet baby girl. You instantly became our world. I'm sorry for letting you down the way I did, honey," he said. "Maybe one day you can forgive me for that ... I love you with every inch of my heart. I truly do."

Beard has not seen or had any contact with his daughter since he was arrested. Teresa Collard, Burkett's mother, adopted Willow, whom she told "20/20" reminds her of her late daughter.

"They are a spitting image of each other. I mean, even the way Willow walks ... Willow turns around and walks off and I see Alyssa walking off," Collard said.

