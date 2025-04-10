How to watch 'MobLand:' What to know about Paramount+'s popular new Guy Ritchie series

MobLand, Guy Ritchie's tale of two warring mob families and the consequences of their clash, has taken audiences by storm since its premiere. The new series — starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren — broke Paramount+'s record for its biggest global series launch ever on premiere day with 2.2 million global viewers. Since then, the hype has only grown, with the series reaching 8.8 million viewers in its first week, making it the biggest global series launch week ever on Paramount+, right up there above 1923 and Landman. So what is this buzzy new series that dethroned Taylor Sheridan's shows all about? Here's everything you need to know about MobLand.

MobLand trailer:

When do new episodes of MobLand come out?

MobLand premiered Sunday, March 30th, exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes of the crime series drop every Sunday through June 1.

MobLand episode release schedule:

Episode One: Mar. 30

Episode Two: Apr. 6

Episode Three: Apr. 13

Episode Four: Apr. 20

Episode Five: Apr. 27

Episode Six: May 4

Episode Seven: May 11

Episode Eight: May 18

Episode Nine: May 25

Episode Ten: June 1

MobLand channel:

MobLand streams exclusively on Paramount+.

How to watch MobLand:

What is MobLand about?

Paramount+ describes Guy Ritchie’s first TV series for the streaming platform as a tale that follows “two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.”

MobLand cast:

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in this new crime series alongside Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.